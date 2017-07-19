Today's Impeach-O-Meter: The Joke of Calling This a Zombie Bill Has Been Beaten to Death Like a Zombie

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

In the tradition of the Clintonometer and the Trump Apocalypse Watch, the Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted) or by resigning under threat of same.

Trump invited Republican senators to the White House today and publicly urged them to revive the seemingly dead health care bill.

Advertisement



This doesn't seem like a politically advantageous move; as others have pointed out, it seems likely to have the effect of tying electorally vulnerable GOP legislators and the president himself even closer in the public mind to a bill that will still fail—and that most American voters (correctly) believe would have the effect of making their lives materially worse. This would increase the Republicans' chances of losing their majority and thus increase the chances that a Democratic House would vote to impeach Trump.