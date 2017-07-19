Today's Impeach-O-Meter: The Joke of Calling This a Zombie Bill Has Been Beaten to Death Like a Zombie

Today's Impeach-O-Meter: The Joke of Calling This a Zombie Health Care Bill Has Been Beaten to Death Like a Zombie
In the tradition of the Clintonometer and the Trump Apocalypse Watch, the Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted) or by resigning under threat of same.
Trump invited Republican senators to the White House today and publicly urged them to revive the seemingly dead health care bill.
This doesn't seem like a politically advantageous move; as others have pointed out, it seems likely to have the effect of tying electorally vulnerable GOP legislators and the president himself even closer in the public mind to a bill that will still fail—and that most American voters (correctly) believe would have the effect of making their lives materially worse. This would increase the Republicans' chances of losing their majority and thus increase the chances that a Democratic House would vote to impeach Trump.
But, as the headline to this post indicates, this dang bill has died and come back to life in horrible, terrifying fashion so many times that I am absolutely unwilling to jinx things by making any assumptions about how its possible ultimate failure will or won't impact Trump. The meter stays at fifty-two!