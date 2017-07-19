Today in conservative media: good news for Charlie Gard

AFP/Getty Images

Multiple conservative outlets celebrated the news that the House Appropriations Committee approved an amendment allowing Charlie Gard, a British infant with a rare genetic disorder, to live in the United States as a permanent resident. From the Blaze:

Charlie, who suffers from mitochondrial depletion syndrome, a rare genetic disease, has been a patient at the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London since November. The hospital has said that Charlie is terminally ill and is seeking to remove his life support so he can “die with dignity.”

Charlie’s parents — Chris Gard and Connie Yates — have challenged the hospital in court, arguing that their son should be released into their custody so they can bring him to the United States for an experimental treatment. They raised almost $2 million to bring Charlie to the United States.

On Fox & Friends, Wall Street Journal columnist Bill McGurn expanded on a Monday column about the Gard situation.



“Looking at this case, it just seems so monstrous that these parents who have raised the money to have their kid examined by another doctor just told no,” he said. “These parents are up against the whole machinery of the state, of British national healthcare and so forth.”

“There’s been so much done and said surrounding this case, already,” RedState’s Susan Wright wrote, “and it really does give the worst impression of the U.K. court system, as well as the death panels of their government healthcare system. We also can’t know if there’s anything that can be done for little Charlie to prolong his life. We don’t know if this treatment will help. The value, however, is in the trying.”

The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro agreed. “[N]early three weeks ago, I wrote in this space that Congress should move to help Gard by naturalizing him,” he wrote. “It may not help — the British system may be more concerned with forcing Gard’s parents to let the baby ‘die with dignity.’ But good for Congress for at least attempting to change the math here.”

The New York Times’ Ross Douthat tweeted that the Gard case is fundamentally uncomplicated from a conservative perspective.

People keep telling me that the Charlie Gard case is extremely complicated but it does not seem complicated at all. — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) July 19, 2017

I also suspect many ppl inclined to empower experts over parents in such cases have not personally experienced a medical consensus's limits. — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) July 19, 2017

The liberty to pursue treatment *beyond* expert consensus is, among other things, one of the ways that medicine actually advances. — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) July 19, 2017

To traduce that liberty should require evidence of real parental unfitness, not just an expert verdict about palliative care being better. — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) July 19, 2017

In other news:

The Federalist and the Blaze resurfaced a June Rolling Stone profile of millionaire and LGBTQ activist Tim Gill in which he stated that gay rights activists should “punish the wicked” in states where conservatives are working to pass religious freedom legislation. “For Gill’s part, however, it seemed clear that the Supreme Court ruling wasn’t enough—he wanted to go hard at those persecuted for their own beliefs, such as those who would refuse to bake cakes for same-sex weddings, or at churches who refused to officiate same-sex ceremonies,” the Blaze’s Sarah Taylor wrote. “During the interview, Gill maintained his position that he will do everything in his power and with his resources to further strike down the personal or religious opposition to same-sex unions until the day he dies.” And Federalist’s Bre Payton:

[A]sking a judge to think twice before demanding that a baker craft a wedding cake for a lesbian couple and stomping all over his freedom of expression is apparently a wicked deed that Gill intends to punish.