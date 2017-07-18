Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: What if We Used the Russian Money Laundering to Pay for Health Care?

Screenshot/Twitter via David Beard

In the tradition of the Clintonometer and the Trump Apocalypse Watch, the Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted) or by resigning under threat of same.

Advertisement



The Republican health care bill died a fiery death today, to the point that the above chyron appeared on Fox News. The Trump Presidency: Eventually, Something May Be Accomplished™!

Meanwhile, we learned that another one of the individuals who attended Donald Trump Jr.'s big meeting last June 9 has a history of (alleged) money laundering involving "Russians and other East Europeans."

And yet, the meter number below has gone down from 55 to 52. What gives?

I'll tell you what gives: I put the wrong image in last Friday's post. I meant for it to be 52 the whole time.