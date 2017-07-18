Report: Trump’s Airstrikes Against ISIS Have Already Killed More Than 2,000 Civilians

On Monday, the Daily Beast and monitoring organization Airwars reported that nearly as many civilians have already died from coalition airstrikes against ISIS during the Trump administration as were killed in airstrikes during the entirety of the Obama administration. From the Daily Beast :

Airwars journalist Samuel Oakford writes that the sharp increase in civilian casualties may be at least partially driven by Trump’s request early in the administration for a new plan to defeat ISIS that ostensibly included a review of the rules of engagement against the group. “In short, Trump was demanding that the Pentagon take a fresh look at protections for civilians on the battlefield except those specifically required by international law,” Oakford writes. “That represented a major shift from decades of U.S. military doctrine, which has generally made central the protection of civilians in war.” In May, Slate’s Fred Kaplan wrote that rising casualties could simply be attributable to Trump delegating more authority to officers on the ground: