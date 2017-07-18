Donald Trump Jr. Meeting Also Included Accused Money Launderer Who Was Born in Soviet Union

Last we checked, the infamous meeting that Donald Trump Jr., Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and current White House senior adviser Jared Kushner attended last June 9 at Trump Tower—a meeting the White House is trying to play off as a routine and uneventful act of campaign opposition research—included not just a Russian lawyer who said she had incriminating information about Hillary Clinton but also a former Soviet counterintelligence officer who was recently accused in U.S. court of being involved in illegal computer hacking. Outlets including the Los Angeles Times are now reporting that the meeting also involved a man named Irakly "Ike" Kaveladze, a native of the Soviet republic of Georgia who moved to the U.S. in 1991 and works for the Russian real estate billionaire Agas Agalarov. (Agalarov, according to emails that Don Jr. released himself last week, brokered the June 9 meeting on behalf of a high-level Russian prosecutor/fixer named Yuri Chaika.)