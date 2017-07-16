Trump Rips Clinton, Media as He Defends Son in Another Angry Sunday Tweetstorm

AFP/Getty Images

If it’s Sunday morning, you know it’s time for another edition of unhinged tweets from the leader of the most powerful country in the world. And this week, it’s a real doozy as President Donald Trump went on a tweetstorm to attack two of his favorite targets—former opponent Hillary Clinton and the news media—while also defending his son and, why not, also celebrating the U.S. Women’s Open that just happened to be played at one of his clubs.

The highlight of today’s tweetstorm was undoubtedly the president taking another stab at defending his son Donald Trump Jr. following the explosive revelations over the past week that he had a meeting last year with a lawyer who has ties to the Kremlin. But rather than justify the legality of the meeting, Trump pointed the finger and contrasted his son’s actions to Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails as if the two were somehow related. “HillaryClinton can illegally get the questions to the Debate & delete 33,000 emails but my son Don is being scorned by the Fake News Media?”

The commander in chief then took a break from angry tweets to thank supporters “who far out-numbered protesters” at the U.S. Women’s Open. “Very cool,” he wrote. That was the fifth tweet that the president sent over the weekend about his presence at the country’s top women’s golf tournament at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

That break didn’t last long as Trump quickly switched gears to thank former campaign adviser Michael Caputo for saying there had been “no Russian collusion in our winning campaign.” Caputo testified to the House Intelligence Committee on Friday.

Trump then went on a rant against the news media and the use of “phony unnamed sources” as well as their “highly slanted & even fraudulent reporting.” The president ended the tweet with a broad view of the situation: “#Fake News is DISTORTING DEMOCRACY in our country!”

That seemed to be the opening shot to criticize the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll that showed Trump has the lowest six-month approval rating of any U.S. president in the past seven decades. “Almost 40% is not bad at this time,” Trump wrote while noting that the poll in question was “just about the most inaccurate poll around election time!”