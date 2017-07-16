Iran Sentences Princeton Graduate Student to 10 Years on Spying Charges

AFP/Getty Images

An Iranian court sentenced a Chinese-American student to a decade behind bars on charges of spying for the United States. Xiyue Wang, a graduate student in history had seemingly vanished in Iran months ago while doing research for his doctoral thesis. Although there had been rumors of his arrest, news of his sentencing was the first time Iran officially confirmed the news.

“It was verified and determined that he was gathering (information) and was involved in infiltration,” judicial spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi said at a news conference in Tehran. The judiciary’s Mizan News Agency said Wang had “spider connections” with U.S. and British intelligence services.

Princeton is supporting a graduate student who has been sentenced to prison in Iran. https://t.co/12xCvtnQMz — Princeton University (@Princeton) July 16, 2017

Princeton University confirmed that Wang is a fourth-year graduate student working on his doctorate. “He was arrested in Iran last summer, while there doing scholarly research on the administrative and cultural history of the late Qajar dynasty in connection with his Ph.D. dissertation,” Daniel Day, Princeton’s vice president of communications, said Sunday. “Since his arrest, the university has worked with Mr. Wang’s family, the U.S. government, private counsel and others to facilitate his release.” Although the university had known about the arrest for months it had avoided publicizing the issue in an effort to quietly get Wang freed.