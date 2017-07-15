Former FBI Director Comey Is Writing a Book and Publishers Are Salivating

Getty Images

Some of the biggest publishing houses in the United States will be battling it out to snag former FBI Director James Comey’s memoir. Comey, who was fired in May by President Trump, is being represented by the literary agency Javelin and has already started drumming up interest in his book that is expected to go to auction this coming week, reports the New York Times. It seems all the major publishers are interested in getting a piece of the action, at least according to Comey's agents.

Comey reportedly won’t be publishing a traditional tell-all Washington memoir. “It’s a book about leadership and his search for truth, informed by lessons and experiences he’s had throughout his career, including his recent experiences in the Trump administration,” said Matt Latimer, a partner at the literary agency Javelin that is representing Comey. “It will speak to a broader desire in our country for more ethical leadership.”

Advertisement



There has long been speculation about how big of an advance Comey could get for a memoir, with some suggesting it could be in the millions of dollars. But the former FBI chief was allegedly reluctant to publish a traditional memoir. The Times explains:

Mr. Comey was reluctant at first to entertain offers, but he later decided that he had something to say beyond a rehashing of his career highlights and low points, according to his agent. His aim is to write candidly about his experience serving in multiple administrations, and to use moments from his career to draw lessons about ethics, decision making and leadership.