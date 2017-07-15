Almost 3,500 Coloradans cancel voter registrations over fraud commission fears.

AFP/Getty Images

Thousands of Colorado residents have canceled their voter registrations, afraid that President Donald Trump’s voter fraud commission would publicly release private information. In total, 3,394 Coloradans have canceled their registration since the White House began requesting that the states hand over data on voters. Although that represents a mere 0.09 percent of the 3.7 million voters who are registered in the state, officials still call the figure surprising and unprecedented, reports the Denver Post.

County election officials say in general voters give two reasons for canceling their registrations. Some outright say they don’t trust the president’s voter-fraud commission while others said they’re only realizing now how much of their personal information was already public under state law. “It’s my hope that folks who withdrew their registration will re-register, particularly once they realize that no confidential information will be provided and that the parties and presidential candidates already have the same publicly available information from the 2016 election cycle,” Republican Secretary of State Wayne Williams said in a statement.

