The Lawyer In Charge of Protecting Trump From His Worst Impulses Has Some Impulse Control Issues Himself

On Tuesday, the investigative site ProPublica reported that Donald Trump's personal attorney for Russia-related issues, Marc Kasowitz, might have difficulty obstaining a security clearance if he were to apply for one. (It's apparently not uncommon for lawyers representing individuals in national security cases to receive clearances.) Among the reasons for this, per ProPublica, is that Kasowitz has "has struggled intermittently with alcohol abuse, leading to a stint in rehab in the winter of 2014-15," and "has been drinking in recent months." On Wednesday, Kasowitz responded to a random email from an individual who'd seen a report about the security-clearance issue on MSNBC by ... well, read for yourself:

Kasowitz replied with series of angry messages sent between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eastern time. One read: “I’m on you now. You are fucking with me now Let’s see who you are Watch your back , bitch.”

In another email, Kasowitz wrote: “Call me. Don’t be afraid, you piece of shit. Stand up. If you don’t call, you’re just afraid.” And later: “I already know where you live, I’m on you. You might as well call me. You will see me. I promise. Bro.”

(The MSNBC viewer, a "retired public relations professional," had written to Kasowitz to suggest that "it is in your interest and the long-term interest of your firm for you to resign from your position advising the President." Not necessarily the most essential email for a stranger to send, but also not exactly inflammatory.)