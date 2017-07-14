Trump Jr.’s Meeting Was Also Reportedly Attended by a Suspected Spy and Someone Else

Trump Jr.’s Meeting Was Also Reportedly Attended by a Suspected Spy
On Friday NBC News reported that Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya was also attended by a Russian lobbyist formerly employed by Soviet counter-intelligence who some U.S. officials reportedly say has “ongoing ties to Russian intelligence.” From NBC News:
NBC News is not naming the lobbyist, who denies any current ties to Russian spy agencies. He accompanied the lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, to the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower attended by Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort.
The Russian-born American lobbyist served in the Soviet military and emigrated to the U.S., where he holds dual citizenship.
NBC News initially reported that Trump Jr.’s lawyer Alan Futerfas confirmed that the lobbyist, identified by the Associated Press as Rinat Akhmetshin, attended the meeting and that Trump Jr. was not aware of his background. At first, NBC News reported that Futerfas had talked with the individual in question, telling them, "He is a U.S. citizen. He told me specifically he was not working for the Russian government, and in fact laughed when I asked him that question.”
But on Morning Joe, MSNBC's Willie Geist reported that Futerfas was mistakenly referring to an unidentified sixth person in the meeting, not the lobbyist in question.
Just reported on @Morning_Joe: Don Jr.'s lawyer now tells NBC there was a *third* person in room (in addition to the Trump Team). pic.twitter.com/ZA1MLrh3Hl— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 14, 2017
This is a developing story.