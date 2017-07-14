Trump Jr.’s Meeting Was Also Reportedly Attended by a Suspected Spy and Someone Else

On Friday NBC News reported that Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya was also attended by a Russian lobbyist formerly employed by Soviet counter-intelligence who some U.S. officials reportedly say has “ongoing ties to Russian intelligence.” From NBC News :

NBC News initially reported that Trump Jr.’s lawyer Alan Futerfas confirmed that the lobbyist, identified by the Associated Press as Rinat Akhmetshin, attended the meeting and that Trump Jr. was not aware of his background. At first, NBC News reported that Futerfas had talked with the individual in question, telling them, "He is a U.S. citizen. He told me specifically he was not working for the Russian government, and in fact laughed when I asked him that question.”