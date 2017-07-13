Today's Impeach-O-Meter: Most Americans Already Know Trump Is Not Great

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

In the tradition of the Clintonometer and the Trump Apocalypse Watch, the Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted) or by resigning under threat of same.

Donald Trump Jr.'s admission that he, Paul Manafort, and Jared Kushner met last June with a woman who they believed to be offering them Russisan government support has eliminated whatever was left of the Trump administration's credibility in re: the Russia scandal. It's also in itself evidence of bad judgment—and not to get all Internet Patriot-y on you, but it's pretty dang disloyal to the United States! Pretty darn disloyal, folks.

The thing is, HuffPost/YouGov has done some polling on the subject, and a wide majority of Americans more or less agree with the above take ...

HuffPost/YouGov poll: Most Americans say the Trump Jr. meeting was inappropriate https://t.co/orl76QLfM8 pic.twitter.com/ppAxETjYQl — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) July 13, 2017

... But the catch is that it doesn't change anyone's mind as to whether Trump's relationship wtih Russia is a problem.

Despite consensus Trump Jr. acted inappropriately, concerns about Russia/Trump ties haven't budged https://t.co/orl76QLfM8 pic.twitter.com/nKjFt9EecA — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) July 13, 2017

Trump's approval rating, meanwhile, has held at 39 percent or so for two months. And so while I do think this week's Fredo Fiasco is significant news, I am going to bow to numerical reality and lower the meter to reflect the fact that the polling plunge that is a necessary condition for impeachment is not taking place. Consider this a devaluation of our currency, as it were.