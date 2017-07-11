Today's Impeach-O-Meter: Wow!
In the tradition of the Clintonometer and the Trump Apocalypse Watch, the Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted) or by resigning under threat of same.
Here's what I wrote in this space yesterday:
I can't keep raising the likelihood of Trump's impeachment every time some piece of damaging news about his campaign's conduct and/or dishonesty comes out, because pretty soon the meter would be at like 700 percent. So, in the spirit of Zeno's Paradox, I am declaring a semi-arbitrary rule that the meter can't go over 60 until 1) rank-and-file Republican politicians start admitting that the Trump campaign may have engaged in collusion or 2) any official investigative body (special counsel, congressional committees) issues a report that says as much. Until that point, each scandalous news item will only get us halfway there.
It turns out that the official investigative body that ended up issuing evidence of collusion ... was Donald Trump's son. Sixty percent it is!