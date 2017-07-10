Trump Jr. Reportedly Informed That Clinton Info Was Part of Russian Effort to Aid Trump Campaign

In the days following the revelation that Donald Trump Jr. met with a Russian lawyer with ties to the Kremlin who was looking to pass along political dirt on Hillary Clinton, the president’s eldest son’s story has continued to evolve for why he would take such a meeting. “I was asked to attend the meeting by an acquaintance, but was not told the name of the person I would be meeting with beforehand,” Trump Jr. said in a statement Saturday. The following day, however, Trump Jr. admitted he knew the lawyer was pushing damaging info on Clinton before agreeing to the meeting, which included Jared Kushner and then-campaign manager Paul Manafort. On Monday, the Times followed up its reporting, revealing Trump Jr. not only knew the meeting was to discuss potentially damaging Clinton info, but that he was informed via email by the go-between who arranged the meeting that the info was “part of a Russian government effort to aid his father’s candidacy.”