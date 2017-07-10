Trump and Fox News Are Wrong About a New Report on the Comey Memos

AFP/Getty Images

On Monday, President Trump accused fired FBI Director James Comey of leaking classified information.

James Comey leaked CLASSIFIED INFORMATION to the media. That is so illegal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

Trump is referring to the memos Comey wrote to document his conversations with Trump, parts of which he eventually asked a friend to share with the media. Trump's tweet followed the airing of a Fox & Friends segment on a report from the Hill alleging that the majority of the memos written by Comey contained classified information, the disclosure of which, the segment claims, puts “our national security at risk:"

Report accuses material James Comey leaked to a friend contained top secret information pic.twitter.com/Hkg4cAb6o9 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 10, 2017

From the Hill:

Comey testified last month he considered the memos to be personal documents and that he shared at least one of them with a friend. He asked that friend, a lawyer at Columbia University, to leak information from one memo to the news media in hopes of increasing pressure to get a special prosecutor named in the Russia case after Comey was fired as FBI director.

Comey insisted in his testimony he believed his personal memos were unclassified, though he hinted one or two documents he created might have been contained [sic] classified information.

“I immediately prepared an unclassified memo of the conversation about Flynn and discussed the matter with FBI senior leadership,” he testified about the one memo he later leaked about former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Contrary to the implication of both Trump’s tweet and the Fox & Friends segment, nowhere in the report does the Hill claim that Comey actually gave classified information to his friend at Columbia. The report merely states that most of the memos Comey wrote were marked as containing some classified information when they were recently shown to Congress. In fact, the Hill’s John Solomon noted that it’s unclear whether the classified information in the memos was classified at the time the memos were written and Politico’s Austin Wright reports Monday afternoon that some of Comey’s memos were indeed classified only retroactively. The bottom line is that we don't know what exactly Comey gave to his friend, how much of it is classified, or when it was classified.

