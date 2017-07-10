New Poll Confirms Basically Everyone in New Jersey Thinks Chris Christie Is the Worst
If you need a break from the never-ending, we’re all going to die Trump-Russia story, let’s detour for a moment to take a gander at the job Chris Christie is doing as the governor of New Jersey. More specifically, check out how much the good people of New Jersey now loathe the Trump-toting Republican they’ve elected twice. A new Monmouth poll out on Monday put a numerical value on how Christie’s constituents think he’s doing, as polls do, and it wasn’t pretty to the tune of an approval rating of 15 percent with 80 percent disapproving of the job the governor is doing. Ouch.
The Monmouth poll was taken July 6 to 9, making it the first to incorporate New Jersey residents’ feelings about their governor lounging with his family alone on a public beach that had been closed due to the state government’s shutdown ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. Needless to say, almost everyone had seen the aerial photos and they weren’t too impressed.
NEW NJ POLL: Christie rating at all-time low— MonmouthPoll (@MonmouthPoll) July 10, 2017
15% approve-80% disapprovehttps://t.co/q6EsdwuXnR pic.twitter.com/cyoFYFouG2
In case you thought Monday’s poll was an outlier, a Quinnipiac University Poll last month found Christie’s numbers were even lower with a disapproval rating of 81 percent—the lowest approval rating for any governor in the state ever. In January, the two-term governor weighed in with a 78 percent disapproval rating. The most recent survey shows not even Republicans in his state support Christie with 30 percent giving him a thumbs up. "Rather than seek to rehabilitate his approval ratings, Mr. Christie was trying out on Monday for his possible next role by filling in for Mike Francesa, the popular sports radio host on WFAN, who is on vacation," the New York Times reports.