New poll confirms basically everyone in New Jersey thinks Chris Christie is the worst.

If you need a break from the never-ending, we’re all going to die Trump-Russia story, let’s detour for a moment to take a gander at the job Chris Christie is doing as the governor of New Jersey. More specifically, check out how much the good people of New Jersey now loathe the Trump-toting Republican they’ve elected twice. A new Monmouth poll out on Monday put a numerical value on how Christie’s constituents think he’s doing, as polls do, and it wasn’t pretty to the tune of an approval rating of 15 percent with 80 percent disapproving of the job the governor is doing. Ouch.

The Monmouth poll was taken July 6 to 9, making it the first to incorporate New Jersey residents’ feelings about their governor lounging with his family alone on a public beach that had been closed due to the state government’s shutdown ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. Needless to say, almost everyone had seen the aerial photos and they weren’t too impressed.

NEW NJ POLL: Christie rating at all-time low



15% approve-80% disapprovehttps://t.co/q6EsdwuXnR pic.twitter.com/cyoFYFouG2 — MonmouthPoll (@MonmouthPoll) July 10, 2017

