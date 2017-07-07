Today's Impeach-O-Meter: Bobby Knight Was Accused of Groping Women at an Intelligence Agency

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Washington Post reports that four women at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), a 14,500-person Department of Defense entity that manages maps and satellite images and such, accused former Indiana basketball coach Bobby Knight of touching them inappropriately during a 2015 visit to NGA headquarters. Witnesses to the alleged incidents exist; Knight was interviewed by FBI investigators about the matter but ultimately not charged with any criminal conduct.

I have two reactions to this story:

1. Apparently there is a 14,500-person government agency that does maps.

2. Bobby Knight endorsed Trump and appeared with him at least two campaign events. Perhaps what drew him to Trump's candidacy was their shared passion for groping. Alleged groping.

Anyway, Trump met with Vladimir Putin today and it has triggered another tedious round of controversy about how he (Trump) doesn't necessarily believe that Russia was involved in hacking Democratic Party emails in 2016. I give a this aspect of the Russa story a rating of whatever, who cares. It doesn't matter whether Trump admits that Russia was involved or not. Let's move on. Next. Next!