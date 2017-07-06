The Senate Health Care Bill Is Neither Dead Nor Alive

Congress is in recess right now, which means that senators who are undecided on the Republican health care bill are grudgingly taking questions about it from constituents/local reporters while they kill time before their debauched steakhouse dinners with the wealthy regional lumber barons, car wash tycoons, and convenience store millionaires who fund their campaigns. The Senate is back in session next week, though, and will be for the rest of July, so eventually GOP fence-sitters will have to make some decisions. Here are the latest developments on that front:

If you recall, Republicans can only afford to lose the votes of two members of their 52-member caucus. Given the above, and the reservations expressed by other prominent senators before the July 4 break, it seems very unlikely that a bill is going to get passed next week. That said, no one is talking seriously yet about giving up on the effort to pass some sort of Obamacare replacement. McConnell may have alluded to the possibility, but he's also an inscrutable legislative genius, and one could read his comments as a threat—if we don't get our act together, we'll have to work with Democrats to spend money!—rather than pessimism. To be continued ...