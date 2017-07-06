Hackers reportedly penetrated computer networks of U.S. nuclear power plant operators.

While you were worried about the cyber-trivialities of life, like whether your email or democracy is susceptible to hacking, hackers have moved on to successfully penetrating the computer networks of the companies that operate nuclear power plants in the U.S. That little tidbit from your not far off dystopian daydreams comes via the New York Times Thursday, which reported the vulnerability concerns outlined in report last week by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.