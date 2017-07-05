 Trump, Twitter: China, North Korea complaints.

Today's Trump Twitter Feud Is With China

Today's Trump Twitter Feud Is With China

Slate
The Slatest
The Slatest
Your News Companion
July 5 2017 10:34 AM

Today's Trump Twitter Feud Is With China

809185610
Donald and Melania Trump leaving the White House on Wednesday.

Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The last time North Korea's aggressive missile testing created an international crisis, in April, Donald Trump's strategy for dealing with it had two prongs:

Advertisement

China has not fixed everything—the North just tested a missile that could possibly strike Alaska—and the president is upset. He also seems to be folding in his anger about the North Korea situation with his plans to launch an economically destabilizing trade war against Chinese steel.

Well, July 4th was fun, wasn't it? Back to this stuff, now.