Today's Trump Twitter Feud Is With China
The last time North Korea's aggressive missile testing created an international crisis, in April, Donald Trump's strategy for dealing with it had two prongs:
- Boasting inaccurately that a fearsome American "armada" was steaming toward the North Korean coast. (The carrier group in question was actually sailing away from North Korea at the time the Trump administration was bragging about its fearsomeness.)
- Suggesting hopefully that maybe China would fix everything.
China has not fixed everything—the North just tested a missile that could possibly strike Alaska—and the president is upset. He also seems to be folding in his anger about the North Korea situation with his plans to launch an economically destabilizing trade war against Chinese steel.
The United States made some of the worst Trade Deals in world history.Why should we continue these deals with countries that do not help us?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2017
Trade between China and North Korea grew almost 40% in the first quarter. So much for China working with us - but we had to give it a try!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2017
Well, July 4th was fun, wasn't it? Back to this stuff, now.