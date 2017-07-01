Trump Makes it Clear He Won’t Stop Tweeting: “It’s Modern Day Presidential”

AFP/Getty Images

When President Donald Trump launched a highly personal Twitter war against two talk show hosts this week, many thought that was the end of the line. Even the president’s strongest allies struggled to defend Trump’s misogynist tweets directed at Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski, leading to calls—even from some Republican leaders—for the commander in chief to stop tweeting. On Saturday evening, Trump outright said he has no plans to stop so people should just stop trying to convince him.

Hours after he went on a Twitter tirade about cable news in which he lashed out against Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, defended the recently fired Greta Van Susteren, and harshly criticized CNN, Trump was at it again. “The FAKE & FRAUDULENT NEWS MEDIA is working hard to convince Republicans and others I should not use social media—but remember, I won the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media. I had to beat #FakeNews, and did. We will continue to WIN!” the president wrote in a pair of tweets.

....the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media. I had to beat #FakeNews, and did. We will continue to WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

All those who say Trump’s tweets aren’t appropriate for a man who holds the highest elected office in the land don’t understand how political communications work in this day and age, the commander in chief insisted. “My use of social media is not Presidential—it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL,” Trump wrote.

My use of social media is not Presidential - it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

The president also took the opportunity to continue a thread from earlier in the day and once again blast CNN, saying he was “thinking about changing the name #FakeNews CNN to #FraudNewsCNN!” And he pinned that tweet to the top of his profile so it seems we’ll be hearing a lot more about that over the coming days.