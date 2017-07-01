Shooting at nightclub in Little Rock injures 28.

Getty Images

A rap concert in downtown Little Rock, Arkansas was engulfed by violence early Saturday morning when dozens of gunshots were fired, leaving 28 people injured. Police, who quickly assured the shooting was not related to terrorism, say the gunfire seems to have broken out as part of a dispute between clubgoers who were attending the concert by Tennessee rapper Finese 2Tymes at the Power Ultra Lounge.

Twenty-five people suffered gunshot wounds and three others had unrelated injuries. Two people remained in critical condition Saturday afternoon but officials said everyone was expected to survive. "By the grace of god, all of the victims are expected to survive," Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola said after characterizing the shooting as a “disagreement amongst a small subset of individuals.”

Advertisement



Local law enforcement say the club shooting could be related to a recent surge in violence in the city that has seen several drive-by shootings in recent days. “We certainly feel like there's a possibility there may be a connection,” Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner said.

At least one of the club attendants was filming when shots were fired and posted it on social media. Although it’s difficult to see anything in the video, at least 24 gunshots can be heard over a few seconds.

Raw footage from @mypowerlr tonight. #Shooting in #littlerock #arkansas this is outrageous. Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone there. If you know of anyone there please check on them. We have to save our state because this is getting out of hand. #power #themelaninpot A post shared by The Melanin Pot ™ (@themelaninpot) on Jul 1, 2017 at 1:58am PDT

A message in Finese 2Tymes’ Facebook page offered condolences to the injured. “The violence is not for the club people,” the rapper wrote on his Facebook page in all-caps. “We all come with 1 motive at the end of the day, and that’s to have fun.”