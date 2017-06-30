Today in conservative media: why isn't anyone talking about Kate's Law?

2015 file photo by Getty Images

Conservatives criticized the media for ignoring the House’s passage of Kate’s Law, a measure that would increase penalties for deported criminals who illegally re-enter the United States. The Daily Caller and the Washington Examiner ran pieces citing figures from the conservative Media Research Center which says that broadcast networks gave 28 times more coverage to Trump’s Morning Joe tweets than to the bill. “Millions of viewers around the country still depend on nightly news programs to keep them informed on developments in Washington, a task that requires more respect for political balance than these networks are willing to muster,” the Washington Examiner’s Emily Jashinsky wrote. “That number has long been in decline—and given editorial decisions like these, perhaps that’s a good thing if we’re hoping to have a well-informed voting population.”

On Thursday night, Breitbart’s Neil Munro looked ahead to the bill’s chances in the Senate.

The potential targets for GOP political pressure include Angus King, Maine, Martin Heinrich, N.M., Amy Klobuchar, Minn., Debbie Stabenow, Mich. Chris Murphy Conn., Tom Carper, Del., Sheldon Whitehouse, R.I., Tim Kaine, Va., Maria Cantwell, Wash., and Tammy Baldwin, Wisc.

Immigration-reform advocates are also pushing Americans to pressure Democrats and Republicans. Bob Dane, the executive director of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, urged voters to pressure Democrats and Republicans for pro-American immigration policies. “The most important thing [for voters] is to remind their lawmakers — and they need to do it now — that they support the president’s agenda … Call your lawmakers — and use honey, not vinegar — get involved in local [reform] groups, hold your lawmakers accountable for how much of the Trump agenda they have moved forward,” he told Breitbart.

Breitbart’s Sean Moran zeroed in on Rep. Justin Amash, the only Republican to vote against the bill, noting that Amash has also said he’s open to impeaching Trump.

Several conservatives on Twitter also sounded off on Kate’s Law.

In other news:

Multiple outlets carried the latest undercover sting from conservative journalist James O’Keefe and his group Project Veritas. In the new installment of “American Pravda,” O’Keefe captured a CNN producer criticizing Trump and his supporters, calling them “stupid as shit.” O’Keefe also criticized CNN for editing out a mention of a previous investigation of voter fraud in a panel discussion with Trump supporters. In videos released this week, Veritas captured CNN contributor Van Jones and another CNN producer criticizing the Russia narrative. “CNN has been forced to retract a story on Trump’s supposed Russia connection, made three reporters resign, has seen two producers mock the American electorate on camera using crass and inappropriate language, and now has been caught selectively editing,” the Daily Caller’s Nick Givas wrote. “And that is just in the past week.” “This comes on a day where the war between Trump and the media has really ramped up,” the Right Scoop’s “Soopermexican” wrote. “This is only going to make it worse.”