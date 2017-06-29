Trump Responds to MSNBC Host’s Criticism With Grotesque Tweets About Her (Alleged) Face-Lift

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Pool/Getty Images,Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images.

Donald Trump has had a sometimes-friendly, sometimes-contentious relationship with MSNBC Morning Joe hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, but the relationship has of late been mostly sour. On Thursday, Brzezinski alluded to president's dishonesty and the fake Time magazine covers he's distributed at his golf clubs in a critical segment:

.@morningmika: "Nothing makes a man feel better than making a fake cover of a mag about himself, lying every day and destroying the country" pic.twitter.com/r30Acu5y2P — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) June 29, 2017

Trump responded like so:

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

In addition to being crass, it's not clear what the president means by "I said no," because there is photo evidence that Brzezinski did, in fact, interact with Trump at New Year's.