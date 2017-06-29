 Donald Trump, the president, is tweeting about a female TV host’s face.

Trump Responds to MSNBC Host’s Criticism With Grotesque Tweets About Her (Alleged) Face-Lift

June 29 2017 10:45 AM

Donald Trump, Mika Brzezinski.
Trump, Brzezinski.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Pool/Getty Images,Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images.

Donald Trump has had a sometimes-friendly, sometimes-contentious relationship with MSNBC Morning Joe hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, but the relationship has of late been mostly sour. On Thursday, Brzezinski alluded to president's dishonesty and the fake Time magazine covers he's distributed at his golf clubs in a critical segment:

Trump responded like so:

In addition to being crass, it's not clear what the president means by "I said no," because there is photo evidence that Brzezinski did, in fact, interact with Trump at New Year's.

In response to what has already been heavy criticism, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended the president's comments as "fight[ing] fire with fire."