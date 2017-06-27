Just a Few Reasons the Senate Health Care Bill Is ... Not Good

On Monday, the Congressional Budget Office released its analysis of the Senate Republicans’ version of a health care bill, the Better Care Reconciliation Act. The score was not good. The White House, rather than defend the substance of the bill, moved quickly to cast doubt on the CBO’s trustworthiness. The report, which can be read in its table-filled entirety here, can be opaque for those not practiced in budgetary and health-policy analysis. We’ve pulled a few salient details, as well as related analysis from Congress’ Joint Committee on Taxation, and listed them in the following graphic.