Trump Takes to Twitter to Discuss Relevant Issue of the Day: The 2016 Democratic Primary

AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s administration is engulfed in scandal but the commander in chief seems to have woken up Sunday morning with last year’s Democratic primary battle in his mind. At a time when there is lots of talk about possible collusion between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia, the commander in chief took to Twitter to accuse someone else of collusion: Hillary Clinton. And just to emphasize his point, Trump uses the word twice in one tweet. “Hillary Clinton colluded with the Democratic Party in order to beat Crazy Bernie Sanders,” Trump wrote. “Is she allowed to so collude? Unfair to Bernie!”

Hillary Clinton colluded with the Democratic Party in order to beat Crazy Bernie Sanders. Is she allowed to so collude? Unfair to Bernie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2017

Trump, who is fond of talking about his election victory, was clearly referencing the hacked Democratic National Committee emails that showed how party officials were none too happy with the rise of Sanders during the primary battle. But that hacking is at the core of the investigation into Russia’s possible meddling in the campaign so whether he intended to or not, Trump’s tweet once again brings the issue of Moscow’s effort to hurt Clinton’s candidacy to the forefront.

Advertisement



The president’s Sunday morning tweet follows a pattern of Trump taking to Twitter to complain about the election since the bombshell Washington Post story on Friday that detailed the debate within then-President Barack Obama’s White House about how to best respond to Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. Since the story was published, Trump sent out several tweets questioning why Obama didn’t do more to combat Moscow’s efforts to interfere in the election.