Russia Recalls Ambassador Who Is at Center of Trump Collusion Investigations

Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak is leaving Washington. The controversial diplomat will end his decadelong stint, according to BuzzFeed News, which confirmed the move with “three individuals familiar with the decision.” Although his date of departure has not been confirmed, the U.S.–Russia Business Council will be hosting a going-away party for Kislyak on July 11.

Kisyak is leaving at a time when several investigations are looking into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, including several conversations the ambassador had during and after the presidential campaign. Several top officials in President Donald Trump’s administration have faced questions about undisclosed meetings they had with Kislyak, including former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, top adviser Jared Kushner, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Last week, Newsweek described Kislyak as “the most radioactive man in Washington.”

“He could use some time away,” a U.S.–based diplomat told BuzzFeed.

One of the key questions surrounding Kislyak involves a meeting he had with Trump’s son-in-law in December. After the meeting, Kislyak allegedly told Moscow that Kushner had requested a secret channel of communications with the Kremlin. Kislyak was also at the White House when Trump revealed classified information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in May.