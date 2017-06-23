Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: Oral History of Predator Edition

In the tradition of the Clintonometer and the Trump Apocalypse Watch , the Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted ) or by resigning under threat of same.

Republican Nevada Sen. Dean Heller came out today out as a legit, not-just-faking-it-for-appearances-before-voting-yes opponent of the Senate health care bill. Since Republicans can pass the bill without Heller's vote, and because it's a summer Friday and nothing else happened in national politics, today's Impeach-O-Meter will consist solely of an anecdote from the Hollywood Reporter's oral history of Predator about why Jean-Claude Van Damme got fired from his job as the Predator.