Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: Oral History of Predator Edition
In the tradition of the Clintonometer and the Trump Apocalypse Watch, the Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted) or by resigning under threat of same.
Republican Nevada Sen. Dean Heller came out today out as a legit, not-just-faking-it-for-appearances-before-voting-yes opponent of the Senate health care bill. Since Republicans can pass the bill without Heller's vote, and because it's a summer Friday and nothing else happened in national politics, today's Impeach-O-Meter will consist solely of an anecdote from the Hollywood Reporter's oral history of Predator about why Jean-Claude Van Damme got fired from his job as the Predator.
Hynek: I was in Joel Silver's trailer, and he had called for Jean-Claude to come see him. And he comes in the trailer and Joel starts saying, "You gotta stop kickboxing!" — because [Jean-Claude] wanted to kickbox — and he was telling him, "Look, the Predator is not a kickboxer." And Van Damme was like (Van Damme voice), "I must do that; that's how I see the Predator." And Joel said, "Well, you're fired. Get out of here." And Van Damme says, "Kiss my balls!" and walks out, and that was the end of that.
Our meter remains unchanged.