Today in Conservative Media: The Left Is Still Out of Control

AFP/Getty Images

A daily roundup of the biggest stories in right-wing media.

Voices in conservative media continued to criticize left-wing political rhetoric on Friday. The Federalist’s Mary Katherine Ham wrote that the events of the past week and the responses to them in the media and the Democratic Party showed that “many on the Left and in elite institutions” don’t want to understand “the other half of the country”:

Many of them are cultural bullies convinced of their righteousness, and ... they’ll kick you when you’re down after being shot on a baseball field. Why, it’s enough to drive you to hire a giant, coarse, shameless bully of your own and make him president.

When you look at it that way, it’s not at all surprising that GA-6 Republican candidate [Karen] Handel beat newcomer Jon Ossoff, who didn’t live in the district, but showed up to it with cargo planes full of cash from San Francisco. Democrats hadn’t paid attention to this district for years, so their moneyed, white-knight act was bad enough. But in the context of the shooting of Republicans that very week, the aftermath of which showed media and the Left indulging in some of their very worst tendencies, it was utterly preposterous.

Advertisement



On Fox and Friends, Fox host Jeanine Pirro said that the Democratic Party had become a “party of hate and destruction.” “I think it’s anti-American,” she said. “I really do. I’m sorry. When you talk about, you know, killing the president, doing the stuff they’ve been doing, it’s disgusting.”

During the day, audio circulated of Nebraska Democratic Party official Phil Montag saying that he wished that Steve Scalise, who was seriously wounded in the June 14 congressional baseball shooting, was dead. “This motherfucker, like his whole job is like to get people, convince Republicans to fucking to kick people off fucking health care,” he said. “I hate this motherfucker. I’m fucking glad he got shot.” Montag was fired on Thursday. “[Nebraska Democratic Party chairwoman Jane] Kleeb deserves to be recommended for her clear stance against violence in political rhetoric,” PJ Media’s Tyler O’Neil wrote. “Both the Left and the Right should denounce it.” In the Washington Examiner, Becket Adams criticized Kleeb for saying that rhetoric on both sides of the aisle needed to be toned down. “After a politically-motivated assassination attempt carried out by an alleged left-wing fanatic, and after her own people have been caught celebrating and snickering over the near-massacre, Kleeb has the gall to pull the ‘both sides’ card,” he said. “We're not sure what's going on in Nebraska, but it sounds like the state’s Democratic Party is in desperate need of a leadership overhaul.”

Montag’s comments drew attention on Twitter.

"I wish he was f***ing dead!" Time for every Democrat to be asked about this, right media? Those are the rules. https://t.co/Ud0txakeps — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 23, 2017

They want us dead. https://t.co/FsVaQfaLsM — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 23, 2017

Nebraska Democrat Party Official caught on tape: "I'm glad Steve Scalise got shot."



Uh-oh. https://t.co/8pxfOxoLa8 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 23, 2017

So too did a joke Johnny Depp made Thursday night at the British music festival Glastonbury about assassinating Trump. “I’m not insinuating anything—by the way, this will be in the press and it will be horrible—but when was the last time an actor assassinated a president,” he asked. “I want to clarify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it has been a while, and maybe it is time.” He later apologized.

Johnny Depp is just the latest peace,love&tolerance preaching Hollywood Lib to joke about assassinating our president. Funny how that works. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 23, 2017

Sure is nice of the New York Times to apologize & explain away Depp's comments for him pic.twitter.com/tXOOjPCaQJ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 23, 2017

Johnny Depp basically mused about an actor killing the president. He's six months away from turning into Nicolas Cage. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 23, 2017

Advertisement



The White House released a statement asking Depp’s “colleagues” to speak out against violent rhetoric. “Those Hollywood elitists won’t speak about it, of course,” the Daily Wire’s Amanda Prestigiacomo wrote. “Depp is a leftist and apparently advocating something with which they agree.”

In other news:

Multiple outlets applauded the news that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch is the subject of a new probe by the Senate Judiciary Committee over her involvement in the Clinton email investigation. RedState’s Susan Wright called the move “well overdue”:

The investigation is bipartisan, so that’s good to hear. Democrat Senators Dianne Feinstein and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and committee chairman Charles E. Grassley signed the letter to Lynch.

It’s unclear at this time whether this new probe will result in further investigation of Hillary Clinton, but if Loretta Lynch finally gets her due reward for her own corruption and abuse of her office, I will be a happy, happy Tar Heel.

Other conservatives rejoiced on Twitter:

Finally! The Senate investigation turns to the shenanigans of Obama consigliere #LorettaLynch https://t.co/RhjwWrYCfB — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 23, 2017

The re-opening of the Lynch and Hillary matters are clear evidence of why Democrats were desperate to take Trump down on Russia early. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) June 23, 2017