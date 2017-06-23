Congressional Shooting Victim Steve Scalise Is Making "Good Progress," Out of Intensive Care

House majority whip Steve Scalise is making "good progress" and has been moved out of the intensive care unit where he's undergone treatment since being shot in the June 14 attack on Republican congressmen and staffers in Alexandra, Virginia, the MedStar Washington Hospital Center announced Friday :

Scalise, two staffers, and two Capitol Police officers were shot at by James Hodgkinson, an Illinois native with a long criminal record who had become obsessed with the Bernie Sanders campaign, quit his job, and started stockpiling weapons at a Virginia storage unit. Scalise suffered broken bones and internal injuries when he was shot in the hip; the four individuals besides Scalise who were shot have been released from treatment. Hodgkinson was killed at the scene.