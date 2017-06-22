Today's Impeach-O-Meter: Comey Better Hope There Aren't Tapes! Also, There Aren't Tapes.

Olivier Douliery/Pool/Getty Images

Two big-deal things happened today: 1) Trump announced that he hadn't actually recorded his conversations with James Comey. 2) Republican senators introduced their version of an Obamacare replacement bill, which turns out to be even harsher in some respects than the House's version.

Number one means that Trump almost certainly won't be able to prove his claim that Comey lied about Trump's obstruction-y comments about the FBI investigation of Michael Flynn. Number two means that the possibilty of tens of millions of Americans losing health coverage because of a bill passed on a party-line basis by Republicans just got one step closer to being a reality.

Neither event is helpful for Trump, but both were more or less expected, so we'll only raise today's likelihood by a few percentage points.