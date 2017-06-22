No. 1 NBA Draft Pick Markelle Fultz Has Strengths and, Um, Weaknesses

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

As expected, the Philadelphia 76ers drafted University of Washington guard Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. Philadelphia acquired the pick from Boston, who apparently did not want the best player in the draft. To each his own, as they say.

To see what Fultz can bring to the 76ers, let’s take a look at some of his strengths and weaknesses.

Advertisement



Strengths:

Incredible athletic ability means he will be ready for the speed of the NBA

Can score at will

Underrated defender whose size and wingspan will be invaluable on the perimeter

Perfect fit with Philly’s other promising young players like Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons

Weaknesses:

He was born on May 29, 1998, which means he never had a chance to see Titanic in theaters.

Ted Kaczynski has been in prison for Fultz’s entire life. Some of his older teammates may try to explain what it was like when the Unabomber was on the loose, but the rookie won’t fully grasp the gravity of that particular situation, which may affect him on the court.

Was a baby during the Monica Lewinsky scandal—incapable of appreciating the eerie prescience of the Dustin Hoffman–Robert De Niro comedy Wag the Dog.

Never had to tape-record a song he liked off the radio

Remember looking up a pizzeria in the yellow pages? Markelle Fultz doesn’t.

Missed some playing time last year due to knee soreness.

No VHS tapes to rewind, therefore no opportunities to learn the mechanics of kindness.