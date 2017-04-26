Trump’s Tax Plan Is Basically the Words “I Want to Cut Taxes” Written on a Sheet of Paper

Donald Trump, who is very conscious that the 100th day of his presidency is approaching without his having signed any major legislation, promised last week that he was about to release a big-time tax reform plan. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Economic Council director Gary Cohn unveiled said plan today at the White House, and it turns out to consist of a bullet-pointed list of proposals that fit on one double-spaced page, are nowhere near being ready to present to Congress as actual legislation, and can't even really be debated yet because the administration hasn't run the numbers to see how they would affect individual taxpayers or the federal budget. Among the proposals: