Trump Floats Idea of “Breaking Up” the Court Ruling Against Him Like a Literal Dictator

One of Donald Trump’s favorite things to do, now that he is president, is to make up, and then try to impose, unconstitutional executive orders to change something he doesn’t like and doesn't have the legislative chops to actually fix. The problem for Trump is that along with a president there is a judiciary in America. That judicial branch has taken to smacking its coequal brethren, the executive branch, upside the head with injunctions to put the brakes on the most odious aspects of Trump’s ambition. After two misfires trying to impose a Muslim ban, Trump’s latest legal defeat came on Tuesday when a federal judge presiding over the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California blocked the Trump administration’s vague plan to strip federal funding from so-called sanctuary cities. Following the setback, on Wednesday, the president of the United States floated his legislative plan B… tinker with the judiciary so that he can do what he wants!

More specifically, Trump told the Washington Examiner that he was considering a proposal to “break up” the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, where 18 of the 25 judges were appointed by Democratic presidents, and which covers Arizona, California, Alaska, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Hawaii, and two U.S. territories.

"Absolutely, I have," Trump said of considering 9th Circuit breakup proposals during a far-ranging interview with the Washington Examiner at the White House. "There are many people that want to break up the 9th Circuit. It's outrageous."

"Everybody immediately runs to the 9th Circuit. And we have a big country. We have lots of other locations. But they immediately run to the 9th Circuit. Because they know that's like, semi-automatic," Trump said…

"The language could not be any clearer. I mean, the language on the ban, it reads so easy that a reasonably good student in the first grade will fully understand it. And they don't even mention the words in their rejection on the ban," Trump said. "And the same thing with this [sanctuary city decision]…

The comments were an extension of Trump’s Twitter tantrum after the “sanctuary cities” decision.

First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits again on sanctuary cities-both ridiculous rulings. See you in the Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017

Out of our very big country, with many choices, does everyone notice that both the "ban" case and now the "sanctuary" case is brought in ... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017

...the Ninth Circuit, which has a terrible record of being overturned (close to 80%). They used to call this "judge shopping!" Messy system. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017