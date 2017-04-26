Republicans Continue Painting PR Masterpiece by Trying to Exempt Selves From Obamacare Repeal

One oft-repeated number regarding the Republicans' Obamacare repeal bill, the American Health Care Act, is 17. That's the percentage of respondents to a March Quinnipiac poll who said they supported the bill shortly before GOP leaders pulled it from consideration in the House. And it's a number that Republicans trying to revive the bill are set on driving even lower, apparently: The party's newly revised AHCA not only eliminates some of Obamacare's most popular coverage protections, which is a dubious enough move on its own from a political standpoint, but also requires that insurers continue guaranteeing those protections to members of Congress.