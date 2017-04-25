Minnesota Native Running for Governor in Virginia Won't Shut Up About Loving Confederate Statues

Minnesota Native Running for Governor in Virginia Really, Really Wants You to Know He Loves Confederate Statues
Corey Stewart is a 48-year-old lawyer who was born and raised in Duluth, Minnesota. Naturally, he has now become the nation's most prominent defender of the white supremacist monument that was taken down in New Orleans on Monday. (The monument commemorated an 1874 attack against the city's integrated police force by a white paramilitary group and literally included an inscription praising the restoration of "white supremacy" to the South.) That's because Stewart is running for governor as a Trump-style Republican in Virginia, which is a state that's involved in its own Confederate-monument controversies, and boy is he really, really trying to make some hay out of this defending-the-Confederacy thing. I don't have room to print all his tweets about the subject—counting retweets, he's sent 17 of them in the last 15 hours—but here are some of the highlights:
Nothing is worse than a Yankee telling a Southerner that his monuments don't matter.— Corey Stewart (@CoreyStewartVA) April 25, 2017
(New Orleans' move was proposed by its mayor and approved 6-1 by its city council.)
No Robert E. Lee monument should come down. That man is a hero & an honorable man. It is shameful what they are doing with these monuments.— Corey Stewart (@CoreyStewartVA) April 25, 2017
(New Orelans also plans to take down statues of Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, and Confederate general P.G.T. Beauregard.)
It is very clear to everyone but the paid protestors & liberal snowflakes. Washington & Jefferson are next if we don't stop this madness. pic.twitter.com/xkaQdljX6S— Corey Stewart (@CoreyStewartVA) April 24, 2017
Washington and Jefferson, of course, were Virginians, and the question of how to address their support for the slave trade is a pressing one at their estate museums in Monticello and Mount Vernon.
Here's another ISIS thing with a helpful graphic for social media sharing:
Politicians who are for destroying the statues, monuments and other artifacts of history are just like ISIS. pic.twitter.com/qoGYGe1l5S— Corey Stewart (@CoreyStewartVA) April 25, 2017
I liked this one especially:
Great interview today. I don't care if it wins me support or if I lose support. Defending history is the right thing to do. https://t.co/aj5f7EFebw— Corey Stewart (@CoreyStewartVA) April 25, 2017
Yeah, this defense of Robert E. Lee could really cost you among the Trump supporters you are trying to court in a Southern-state Republican primary. Truly a profile in courage!
I'm Corey Stewart, and I approved this message about wishing I could build a time machine so I could hug and kiss Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee.