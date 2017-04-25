Fox News hit with new class action lawsuit alleging widespread racial discrimination.

Bill O’Reilly might be gone, but Fox News got a fresh round of workplace trouble on Tuesday, when 11 current and former employees, including a black anchor and reporter, filed a class action suit against the network alleging “abhorrent, intolerable, unlawful and hostile racial discrimination.” The suit, which was initially filed by two black employees in March, is based on accusations of outlandishly racist behavior by company comptroller Judith Slater, as well as the company’s alleged failure to address repeated employee complaints before Slater was fired in February. The suit contends top Fox News lawyer Dianne Brandi knew of the racist allegations made against Slater as far back as 2008.