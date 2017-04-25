Report: Donald Trump Will Propose Enormous, Enormous Tax Cut for People Like Donald Trump

Jordan Weissmann—what a nerd! But also, wow, what a hugemongous tax cut this could theoretically be for Donald Trump, who did not divest himself at all from his highly active real estate and brand-licensing company before taking office. (His children also have ownership stakes in the Trump Org.)

Of course, we don't know how much of a tax break it would actually be for Trump because he's never released his tax returns, which is part of the reason why this proposal will likely be a political liability for him and the rest of the Republican party. Another reason is that it would increase the federal deficit by an estimated $150 billion per year. Which would be a lot—the federal deficit in the 2016 fiscal year was $587 billion total—and unless it's paired with big spending cuts, would mean it can't be passed under Congressional "reconciliation" rules and would thus require Democratic votes to get through the Senate.