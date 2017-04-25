Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush Are Going to Own a Major League Baseball Team Together

One of the groups the pair beat out included Tagg Romney (one of Mitt's sons) and former star major league pitcher Tom Glavine. Earlier, reports suggested that Jared Kushner's brother and brother-in-law were close to buying the team, only for that deal to fall apart when it was also reported that the Trump administration was considering nominating current Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria to be the U.S.'s ambassador to France. Which created the appearance of a quid pro quo, and admittedly a very appealing one; "we'll pay you to live in Paris if also let us give you one billion dollars for your mediocre baseball team" would have been a pretty solid deal for Loria.