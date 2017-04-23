North Korea Detains Another U.S. Citizen Amid Rising Tensions  

STR/AFP/Getty Images

North Korea arrested a U.S. citizen for unknown reasons on Saturday as he was getting ready to leave Pyongyang on a flight to China. The Wall Street Journal was first to report the detention early Sunday, citing two unnamed sources. The Associated Press and CNN both confirmed the news later in the day.

Tony Kim, who also goes by his Korean name Kim Sang-duk, had been teaching accounting at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology for about a month when he was detained at the airport, the university’s chancellor told the Associated Press. The Embassy of Sweden in Pyongyang, which represents U.S. interests in North Korea, also confirmed the detention. "He was prevented from getting on the flight out of Pyongyang," an embassy official told CNN. "We don't comment further than this."

The university chancellor said he was told Kim’s detention had “nothing to do” with his work at the university but didn’t know any other details. Founded in 2010, Pyongyang University of Science and Technology is the country’s only privately funded university and has a large number of foreign staff.

Kim is now the third known American who is under detention in North Korea. Otto Warmbier, a 21-year-old student at the University of Virginia, was detained at the Pyongyang airport last year. He was later sentenced to 15 years of hard labor, allegedly for removing a political sign from a hotel wall. Kim Dong Chul, another American, was sentenced to 10 years of hard labor on spying charges.