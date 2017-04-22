Trump to hold rally on same night as White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump revealed on Saturday what he will be doing next week instead of attending the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington: Hosting his own rally. "Next Saturday night I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it," the president wrote on Twitter. The rally will be in Harrisburg, Pa. on the date that will also mark the 100th-day of Trump's presidency.

Next Saturday night I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2017

The announcement came a day after Trump dismissed the importance of the 100-day mark as a “ridiculous standard.”

No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2017

As many quickly pointed out, Trump himself had often referred to the 100-day marker as an important point of his presidency. During the campaign he even released a “100-day action plan to Make America Great Again.”

THANK YOU Phoenix, Arizona! Time for new POWERFUL leadership. Just imagine what WE can accomplish in our first 100 days! #DrainTheSwamp pic.twitter.com/0PsRXMXShU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2016

A White House official criticized references to the rally taking place on the same day as the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, saying it had more to do with marking the president’s 100 days in office. “The media is trying to make this about them when—respectively it has nothing to do with you guys,” the official told Politico. “It’s about focusing on the people.”

In February, Trump announced he would be eschewing tradition and skipping the annual Correspondents’ Dinner, which he had attended in past years as a guest.

I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017