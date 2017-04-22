Trump Says “Congratulations … Tremendous” as He Awards Purple Heart to Wounded Soldier

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump raised more than a few eyebrows during his first visit as president to Walter Reed National Medical Center on Saturday when he awarded the Purple Heart to Army Sergeant First Class Alvaro Barrientos. "When I heard about this, I wanted to do it myself," Trump told Barrientos as he placed the Purple Heart on the soldier's lapel. “Congratulations … tremendous.” The medal is given to service members who were wounded or killed in battle.

Pres. Trump awards Purple Heart to Army Sgt. Alvaro Barrientos, who was recently wounded in Afghanistan https://t.co/Xucpktr8ji pic.twitter.com/RhZaQbugwY — ABC News (@ABC) April 22, 2017

Many on social media immediately criticized the president’s choice of words to the wounded soldier whose leg had to be amputated after he survived an attack in Afghanistan’s Helmland province.

Oh...dear.

Really, believe me, no one seeks a Purple Heart.



Truly. https://t.co/HXbnVy2S2q — Kim Dozier (@KimDozier) April 22, 2017

Hey military, y'all would Eat. A. Brother. Alive. If they did this. Whatcha gonna say bout Trump? Hope his staff learns him up right quick. https://t.co/V9z9PVcTzQ — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) April 22, 2017

Congratulations? Like the Purple Heart is a prize? Trump is an idiot. Most of us always knew this. https://t.co/vf3g4AOA7m — The Tweetwit (@TheTweetwit) April 22, 2017

@louwho27 It's rather like if Trump signed a condolence card to a widow "congratulations". Not everything we do to mark something is a congratulation. — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) April 22, 2017

@barbarastarrcnn So inappropriate. You don't congratulate a soldier for being wounded. You thank them for their service, dedication and sacrifice. — SchoolHouseRockAlum (@HouseOfMichele) April 22, 2017

This isn’t the first time the president has been criticized for remarks he made about the Purple Heart. During the campaign, a veteran gave the then-nominee his Purple heart. "I always wanted to get the Purple Heart. This was much easier," Trump said at the time.