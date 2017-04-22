Here are some of the best signs from the march for science.

Tens of thousands of people gathered in hundreds of rallies around the world on Earth Day in what was described as a “celebration” of science and support for evidence-based policies. Although the marches were billed as a way to emphasize "the vital role science plays in our democracy” they were largely protests against President Donald Trump’s proposed cuts in budgets for science and research program as well as his well-documented skepticism of climate change. "We didn't choose to be in this battle, but it has come to the point where we have to fight because the stakes are too great," climate scientist Michael Mann said.