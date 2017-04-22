 Here are some of the best signs from the march for science.

Here Are Some of the Best Signs From the March for Science

Here Are Some of the Best Signs From the March for Science

Slate
The Slatest
The Slatest
Your News Companion
April 22 2017 3:09 PM

Here Are Some of the Best Signs From the March for Science

671534780-scientists-and-supporters-gather-on-the-national-mall
Scientists and supporters gather on the National Mall for the rally before the March for Science on April 22, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

Tens of thousands of people gathered in hundreds of rallies around the world on Earth Day in what was described as a “celebration” of science and support for evidence-based policies. Although the marches were billed as a way to emphasize "the vital role science plays in our democracy” they were largely protests against President Donald Trump’s proposed cuts in budgets for science and research program as well as his well-documented skepticism of climate change. "We didn't choose to be in this battle, but it has come to the point where we have to fight because the stakes are too great," climate scientist Michael Mann said.

Some of the science lovers took to the streets with some great signs in tow. Here are some of the best:

671470216-dog-carries-a-placard-as-scientists-and-science
A dog carries a placard as scientists and science enthusiasts take part in the March for Science in Westminster, central London on April 22, 2017.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

671492424-scientists-and-science-enthusiasts-carry-placards-as
Scientists and science enthusiasts carry placards as they participate in the March for Sciences in Amsterdam on April 22, 2017.

ROBIN UTRECHT/AFP/Getty Images

671501448-woman-holds-up-a-sign-at-a-rally-before-the-march-for
A woman holds up a sign at a rally before the March for Science on April 22, 2017 in New York.

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images

671536402-people-with-signs-walk-past-the-trump-international
People with signs walk past the Trump International Hotel and Tower during the March for Science on April 22, 2017 in New York.

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images

671470228-protestor-holds-a-placard-as-scientists-and-science_1
A protester holds a placard as scientists and science enthusiasts participate in the March for Science in Westminster, central London on April 22, 2017.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

671501078-people-with-signs-attend-a-rally-before-the-march-for
People with signs attend a rally before the march for Science April 22, 2017 in New York.

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images

671470844-scientists-and-science-enthusiasts-gather-prior-to-the
Scientists and science enthusiasts gather prior to the start of the March for Science in central London on April 22, 2017.

Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Daniel Politi has been contributing to Slate since 2004 and wrote the Today’s Papers column from 2006 to 2009. Follow him on Twitter.