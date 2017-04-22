Here Are Some of the Best Signs From the March for Science
Tens of thousands of people gathered in hundreds of rallies around the world on Earth Day in what was described as a “celebration” of science and support for evidence-based policies. Although the marches were billed as a way to emphasize "the vital role science plays in our democracy” they were largely protests against President Donald Trump’s proposed cuts in budgets for science and research program as well as his well-documented skepticism of climate change. "We didn't choose to be in this battle, but it has come to the point where we have to fight because the stakes are too great," climate scientist Michael Mann said.
Some of the science lovers took to the streets with some great signs in tow. Here are some of the best:
Sine game 💯 pic.twitter.com/S81UrJpY24— Alison Griswold (@alisongriswold) April 22, 2017
#ScienceMarch "build this wall" pic.twitter.com/1mleveIAx9— Virginia Hughes (@virginiahughes) April 22, 2017
Sydney #marchforscience pic.twitter.com/TqrNTVO5Aj— Mike Ticher (@mikewsc1) April 22, 2017
"Geez" #ScienceMarch SF pic.twitter.com/XXdKv7pi1c— Peter Aldhous (@paldhous) April 22, 2017
Go home everyone, best sign. #ScienceMarchCHI pic.twitter.com/hJoEFzFsMW— Dan B (@HeavyArmsDan) April 22, 2017
Best sign of the #ScienceMarch in NYC I've seen pic.twitter.com/7D9JR50bdX— Sam Levine (@srl) April 22, 2017
Science is at the root of good policy, according to this sign at the @LDNsciencemarch. #marchforscience #marchforscienceLDN pic.twitter.com/2dP5Kq6hrj— Sandy Kawano (@MorphoFun) April 22, 2017
#marchforscience #March4Sociology best protest sign ever??? pic.twitter.com/myQr1H7EpV— Steve G. Hoffman (@namffoh_evets) April 22, 2017
Best sign @Mrch4ScienceBOS #marchforscience pic.twitter.com/HRO5U8dpwO— donaldtrumpnewstoday (@irishrygirl) April 22, 2017
One of many great signs at the science march on the common pic.twitter.com/7qIrA4L6zQ— michael briskin (@michaelbriskin) April 22, 2017
Love this sign:think like a proton,stay positive! From future scientist. pic.twitter.com/ujz3ZuNg4Y— Ellen Anderson (@EllenRAnderson) April 22, 2017