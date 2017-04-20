Jeff Sessions Has Had Enough of Hawaii

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

In an interview Wednesday night with conservative radio host Mark Levin, Attorney General Jeff Sessions expressed incredulity at the fact that a federal judge in Hawaii had the arrogance to say Donald Trump’s travel ban might be unconstitutional. Speaking in reference to a March 30 ruling by Judge Derrick Watson, which blocked the revised version of Trump’s ban from going into effect, Sessions said, “I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the President of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and Constitutional power.”

It is kind of amazing, to be fair. How did this Judge Watson even hear about Trump’s ban from all the way over there? And why would a Hawaiian even care so much, considering the ban specifically affects the United States?

Chill out, Hawaii. There’s a reason your people are famous for wearing colorful, carefree button-downs, not super-serious black robes. The only thing a Hawaiian judge should be pronouncing unconstitutional is pizza with pineapples on it.

This is not the first time Sessions has told Hawaii what’s what. The gentleman from the mainland has had the state’s number since at least 2012, when a bunch of judges in the 9th Circuit tried to have their annual conference in Maui. Sessions, along with his then-colleague in the Senate, Chuck Grassley, objected to the idea of judges going snorkeling and doing yoga while spending more than a million dollars in taxpayer funds. The conference ended up being canceled, a fact Sessions celebrated on Greta Van Susteren’s television show: “I think it was good they reevaluated that. They insisted they wanted to do the right thing with these conferences every year. Four out of [the] last nine years have been in Hawaii. There are seven states in the circuit.”