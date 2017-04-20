ISIS Claims Responsibility in Paris Police Shooting Attack

French officials say the shooting on the Champs-Élysées Thursday evening that killed a police officer and wounded two others appears to be an act of terrorism. The gunman, who was reportedly known to French law enforcement for previous radical Islamist activities, was also shot and killed by police as he tried to flee the scene on foot. French President François Hollande addressed the nation shortly after the attack, saying that all signs pointed to terrorist motive for the shooter. On Friday (local time), ISIS issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack.