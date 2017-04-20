The New York Times Fell for Bill O'Reilly's Bogus Origin Story

The obits for Bill O’Reilly’s career are still pouring in from all corners of the press. At the New York Times, media columnist Jim Rutenberg filed a piece on his downfall that included an abridged version of the origin story O’Reilly has peddled for years:

As our Mike Pesca pointed out on Twitter today, this characterization of O’Reilly’s background, pushed regularly by O’Reilly himself over the years, is false. As the Times itself has reported previously, O’Reilly grew up in Westbury—not far from the ur-suburb of Levittown, Long Island, but a different and more affluent place altogether. There, in the 1960s, he was raised on the income of his father, an oil company accountant O’Reilly has written "never made more than $35,000." When his father retired in 1978, the median household income in the U.S was just over $15,000. So $35,000 then was the equivalent of around $134,000 today adjusted for inflation.