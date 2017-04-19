Fox Replaces O’Reilly With Guy Who Thinks It’s Funny to Joke About Ejaculating on a Woman in Work Email

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

News broke Wednesday that Fox News will no longer air Bill O'Reilly’s show after reports that it had paid at least $13 million (!) to settle five workplace sexual-harassment suits (!!) against him triggered a deluge of advertiser cancellations. Fox, of course, terminated its relationship with founder Roger Ailes in 2016 for similar reasons. The network appears to have had a quite the endemic culture of sexual inappropriateness.

Advertisement



Who then, has it decided to replace O'Reilly with in the crucial 8 p.m. time slot? Why, Tucker Carlson—who, in 2015, responded to the revelation that a writer at his Daily Caller site had written him an email that speculated about whether a female professional contact had ever been ejaculated on by refusing to apologize and joking that the email had been meant “in the nicest way.” (Funny!)

The story of the email was broken by BuzzFeed’s Rosie Gray, and you can read it here; the gist is that the writer—who happened to be Tucker Carlson’s brother Buckley—accidentally copied New York mayoral spokeswoman Amy Spitalnick, with whom the Caller had been having a dispute, on an email to Tucker Carlson. The email included this passage:

Whiny little self-righteous bitch. "Appalling?" And with such an ironic name, too … Spitalnick? Ironic because you just know she has extreme dick-fright; no chance has this girl ever had a pearl necklace. Spoogeneck? I don't think so. More like LabiaFace.

Before that email, Tucker Carlson himself had (purposely) told the spokeswoman that she’d been “whiny and annoying.” Asked by Gray about his brother’s comments, Carlson made the joke above. He apparently later went so far as to concede that the email was “nasty” in a New Yorker interview, but Spitalnick recently told Erik Wemple of the Washington Post that neither Carlson nor anyone else at the Daily Caller ever apologized to her.

Taking over the 9 p.m. slot previously occupied by Carlson is The Five. Here is something that just happened on that show today, Wednesday:

Fox's Greg Gutfeld says his co-host Kimberly Guilfoyle is "giving America a raise", then segment abruptly ends pic.twitter.com/EPYzueNAk3 — Brendan Karet (@bad_takes) April 19, 2017

Yes, that is host Gutfeld speculating that Guilfoyle’s manner of dress was inspiring male viewers to achieve erections.