Judge Curiel, Whose “Mexican Heritage” Trump Maligned, Will Oversee Deported Dreamer Case

Judge Gonzalo Curiel, a well-respected federal judge with a strong record of impartial decision making, isn't having the easiest year, professionally speaking. First, he oversaw the class action lawsuit against Trump University during the election, which pushed him into the national spotlight when then-candidate Donald Trump, unhappy with Curiel’s rulings, repeatedly declared that the judge could not be impartial because he was “a Mexican” and Trump was “building a wall.” (Curiel was born in Indiana to Mexican-American parents.)

It turns out that Curiel will continue to resolve Trump-related disputes. On Wednesday, the judge was assigned a blockbuster case: The lawsuit filed by a dreamer who argues that he was unlawfully deported.

Juan Manuel Montes, the dreamer in question, is a participant in Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, to which Trump has said he will continue to adhere. As a DACA beneficiary, Montes—who was brought to the United States at age 9—has a legal right to live and work here. But in February, Montes was approached by a suspicious Customs and Border Protection agent. Montes’ proof of DACA status was in his wallet in a friend’s car, but the CBP officer refused to let him retrieve the wallet. Instead, he detained Montes, and had him deported within three hours. Montes is the first dreamer to be deported under Trump.

Montes argues that the Due Process Clause of the 5th Amendment bars the government from denying him the liberty to live in the U.S. after promising to let him remain in the country. His suit wound up on Curiel’s docket by chance; cases filed in district court are randomly assigned to judges in the district. Curiel will now have to decide whether Trump’s administration can legally detain and deport individuals who were guaranteed the right to live and work in the U.S.