CIA Worker Now Believed to Be Source of Last Month’s Devastating Leak to WikiLeaks

Investigators believe the March leak of classified CIA material by WikiLeaks was an inside job, CBS reports. The intelligence agency has not said when the material was taken and given to WikiLeaks, nor has it provided any information officially on how the thousands of classified documents were stolen. The disclosure by WikiLeaks, which outlines the extent of the CIA’s hacking capabilities, is considered one of the most damaging in the agency’s history; it is also now considered to be the work of an employee or contractor at the intelligence agency with physical access to the material.

“Much of the material was classified and stored in a highly secure section of the intelligence agency, but sources say hundreds of people would have had access to the material,” according to CBS News. “WikiLeaks has said it obtained the CIA information from former contractors who worked for U.S. intelligence.”

