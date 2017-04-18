Now It's the Freedom Fries Crowd's Turn to Realize That Trump Is Full of Crap

Here's what Trump told the Fox Business Channel's Maria Bartiromo last week in response to a question about the naval strike force—led by the U.S.S. Carl Vinson—that he'd reportedly sent "toward the Korean Peninsula" (Bartiromo's words) in a bold, intimidating departure from the Obama administration's cautious attitude towards military deployment:

A Gallup poll published this week found that the percentage of Americans who believe Trump "keeps his promises" has fallen from 62 percent to 45 percent since his inauguration. The Tea Party learned its lesson when Trump threw in the towel on Affordable Care Act repeal after a short, tremendously unsuccessful effort in March; protectionists and isolationists have learned theirs in recent weeks, during which he's flip-flopped on NATO, NAFTA, Janet Yellen's job security, Syria interventionism, China trade policy, and the Ex-Im Bank. Today, perhaps, is the day that supporters of a macho, USA LOVE IT OR LEAVE IT-inflected foreign policy will learn that you should never trust anything that comes out of this guy's mouth. We're a country of Trump U undergrads now.